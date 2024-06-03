WWE star Katana Chance pens a heartfelt note about partner

Katana Chance is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Considering the company's lack of strong tag teams in the women's tag team division, she and Kayden Carter were able to make a notable impact within a short time.

The two kicked off their run together in NXT, but as part of the 2023 WWE Draft in May, were moved to RAW. By the end of the year, The Twinkle Twins won the Women's Tag Team Championship. They currently perform on the red brand.

She is celebrating a third anniversary with her partner off-screen, Naoufal Abouelhouda. Taking to Instagram, Katana shared some snippets of her personal life and added a heartfelt note to her boyfriend:

"3 years with you, my love 💞 I can’t explain how grateful I am for you @naoufal_a ❤️ I love doing life with you and Rosie, our little family 🫶🏼 I can’t wait for all the years to come. I love you so much! Thank you for you 💫," wrote Katana Chance.

Check out her photo dump on Instagram below:

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in December 2023 on RAW to capture their first title on the main roster. However, their reign was cut short by Damage CTRL a month later.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair hold all the cards in WWE's women's tag team division

After dethroning The Kabuki Warriors at Backlash in Lyon, France, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair has made an impression in the eyes of fans as a unit. The duo have been going strong, most recently picking up a solid win over Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. As it turns out, LeRae is allegedly in a "critical condition" following their match.

"Who goin stop us?! #ANDSTILL #JadeCargill #BiancaBelair #TagTeamChamps #WWE," wrote Jade Cargill following their match at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Whether Katana Chance and Kayden Carter get back to the title hunt bears watching, but for the time being, it appears Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are next in line.

