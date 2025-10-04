WWE Star Kevin Owens Dresses Up As John Cena and Nails It

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens might not be part of John Cena's retirement tour, but he definitely is thinking about him. The former Universal Champion dressed up as the legendary star as he and his family celebrated Halloween early.Owens has been out of action since March due to a neck injury that has put his in-ring future in jeopardy. The Prizefighter underwent surgery recently and is set to be out for the foreseeable future. It isn't known when, or if, he will be back in a WWE ring. Regardless, KO has been in high spirits and is spending quality time with his family.Kevin Owens' wife, Karina, posted a few Instagram stories of their family's recent Halloween outing, in which he cosplayed as John Cena. He wore the complete attire, and it was revealed to be a hit, as they got a free cake at Starbucks as a result.Check out a couple of the pictures below.Kevin Owens may have done it as his personal tribute to John Cena, following the 17-time world champion's own tribute to him. It's also worth noting that KO's son, Owen, is a huge fan of Cena. So there could have been multiple intentions behind the Halloween costume.Kevin Owens and John Cena Had an Iconic Feud in WWEAs mentioned above, John Cena showed love to Kevin Owens recently. He hit a Pop-up Powerbomb on Sami Zayn during their United States Championship match last month. This was part of the WWE legend's ongoing salute to past rivals that he can't wrestle again.Cena and Owens had a fantastic rivalry in 2015, featuring a trilogy of competitive and hard-fought matches. KO even got a clean win over the 17-time world champion in his first-ever WWE main roster match at Elimination Chamber in May of that year.He eventually lost the feud, with Cena coming out on top at Money in the Bank and Battleground. However, this ensured the WWE Universe would always take KO seriously. It turned him into a major star. That's why there's no surprise in seeing the love they have for each other.