WWE star who last wrestled in May 2023 appears jacked ahead of RAW

This year may have begun with a lot of WWE Superstars out of action owing to injuries or other reasons, but that means that some of these stars are also due for a return soon.

Despite kickstarting a main roster run with great promise in 2022, Dexter Lumis' main roster run fizzled out rather quickly. He worked a program with The Miz before aligning with his former NXT teammates, Johnny Gargano and Indi Hartwell. He was last seen in May 2023.

Ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Lumis took to Instagram to show off his jacked physique.

Dexter Lumis' Instagram story

His on-screen character showed promise as it was something different. It was along the lines of the protagonist's character from the hit television show Dexter. However, he was pulled from WWE television with no explanation.

Was The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in WWE a flop? Freddie Prinze, Jr. critiques the rivalry

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr. openly admitted that he was not a fan of Dexter Lumis' first feud on the main roster.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling With Freddie, the actor made it known that he neither found Dexter's character funny nor enjoyed his segments with The Miz in general. Freddie then referenced one particular segment, in which Dexter is disguised as a hockey player. He likened the feud to a 1980s feature film, Mannequin.

"Miz had a hundred thousand bodyguards with him, and then when they cut back all the bodyguards are dead. They were in Canada, there was a statue of a hockey player behind him, and of course it was Dexter Lumis. And it reminded me of the 80s movie Mannequin, with Dexter Lumis cast in the Kim Cattrall roll," he said.

Their feud culminated in December that year with The Miz picking up a win over Dexter Lumis in a Ladder Match. The A-Lister was assisted by the returning Bronson Reed. The latter was brought back by Triple H in 2022 and immediately was plunged into the storyline.

