WWE star makes bold claim ahead of first WrestleMania title defense 

A WWE Superstar is very confident heading into their first title defense at WrestleMania XL next weekend.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to make a bold claim. She stated that she is going to retain the title and prove that it is "IYO's era". She included the promotional graphic for her title match in her post below.

"I’m going to prove it. It’s IYO’s era now. #WrestleMania #DamageCTRL," wrote SKY.

Expand Tweet

SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last July by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch. She then went on to cash in at SummerSlam 2023 to become WWE Women's Champion. Damage CTRL then decided to kick Bayley out of the group after she won the Women's Royal Rumble, but The Role Model overheard her former stablemates plotting the betrayal. Bayley will be challenging SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Bayley discusses being disappointed with WWE's booking of Damage CTRL

The heel faction debuted following the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. They surrounded The EST but Lynch turned face and Damage CTRL retreated.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, the Women's Royal Rumble winner shared that despite the group holding the Women's Tag Team Championships, they felt unimportant on the show. The veteran added that it was their fault because fans weren't buying into the group as much as they had anticipated.

"Definitely. Yeah, there was a time, even when the girls were the Tag Champions, where we just didn't feel important. And I was like, 'Man this is, I know you guys have the titles, but this is not at all what I envisioned for us. And I think everything's being wasted right now'. And that was our fault too, the fans weren't connecting to us, they weren't buying into us. We just weren't used in the way that I thought we should be," said Bayley [H/T: Daily Mail]

IYO SKY has had an impressive title reign so far but has a tall task ahead of her at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if the former leader of Damage CTRL can capture the WWE Women's Championship from SKY at The Show of Shows in a week.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Who will you be rooting for at WrestleMania XL? Bayley IYO SKY 0 votes View Discussion