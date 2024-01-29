WWE star makes it clear Cody Rhodes won’t have a straight path to WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes won big at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, locking in his title shot at WrestleMania 40. However, one star is teasing a rough road to Philadelphia for the contender.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Rumble for the second year in a row, securing his WrestleMania 40 match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While Rhodes has earned a guaranteed title shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he will surely have many obstacles to overcome on the way.

The Viking Raiders were represented in The Rumble by just Ivar, as Erik is still injured. The 305-pounder entered at #19 and lasted 4 minutes and 57 seconds before being tossed out by Bron Breakker with no eliminations of his own.

At one point, War Beard ran wild on others and fought with Rhodes. He took to Instagram today with a photo of his super senton and teased unfinished business with The Grandson of a Plumber.

"I have a story too... #RoyalRumble," Ivar wrote.

The WWE Universe overwhelmingly sees this as the Viking Raider threatening to make Cody's Road to WrestleMania 40 even tougher than it already is. Ivar has been on a singles push as of late, and now he wants his story to be told.

The two veterans worked five multi-man matches for NJPW and ROH from June to November 2017. Their only singles bout saw Rhodes retain the NEW Heavyweight Championship on June 25, 2017, at NEW's Big Bethany Bash event.

Cody Rhodes makes bold claim after WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40. He entered the match at #15, then won after lasting 43 minutes and 21 seconds. The son of Dusty Rhodes eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura, Austin Theory, GUNTHER, and then CM Punk to finally claim victory.

The American Nightmare also made history at the 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble as he became the fourth wrestler in history to win the match two years in a row. Hulk Hogan did it in 1990 and 1991, Shawn Michaels in 1995 and 1996, and Steve Austin in 1997 and 1998.

Rhodes spoke at the post-show press conference last night and made a bold declaration. The former AEW Executive Vice President touted his own Rumble performance and declared that he is "the guy."

"Those fans who have been with me from the beginning, and those fans who just jumped on, are completely vindicated by what just happened tonight. They are completely vindicated, and they are completely validated because they know something that I want to tell all of you. Here's the news, here's the headline: I am the guy. And I have been the guy. I am a three count or a submission away from being the quarterback of the greatest and most prosperous era in the history of sports entertainment," he said.

Rhodes is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief retained over LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-Way at the Rumble.

