WWE star makes complaint ahead of RAW; Adam Pearce reacts

A WWE Superstar has issued a complaint on social media and it has promoted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to respond. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will take place in Montreal, Canada.

Chelsea Green has not been a fan of WWE management since she returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023, and she has never gotten along with Adam Pearce. She took to social media to complain about the image selected for the graphic to promote her match tomorrow night. Green and Piper Niven will be squaring off against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter tomorrow night on RAW.

Pearce took to social media to respond to Green's complaint with a sarcastic six-word message. The WWE authority figure jokingly said he is looking forward to seeing the former Women's Tag Team Champion tomorrow night as seen in his post below.

"I look forward to seeing you!" he wrote.

Former WWE writer makes bold prediction about RAW's ratings moving forward

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE RAW's ratings will come crashing back down to earth now that The Rock is no longer around.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Vince Russo pointed out that the rating for last week's edition of the red brand was huge but it likely will not be sustainable. Russo suggested that the number could fall to under two million viewers for tomorrow night's show in Montreal.

"Riding the wave into WrestleMania, they rode one big match. And not only did they ride one big match, they rode one big match on the back of The Rock. And you know, last night the rating was 2.3 million, which is huge. But again, you guys have to understand, I know what I am talking about and I said if they don't deliver a good show with that huge audience, we're going to be right back where we are. And I can almost guarantee you we're going to be back below two million people next Monday," said Russo. [From 06:30 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have been on a losing streak since dropping the Women's Tag Team Championships to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last December. Only time will tell if they can get revenge on Carter and Chance this Monday night on WWE RAW.

