WWE star makes history at TNA Slammiversary; Chelsea Green reacts

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green reacted on Instagram to Jacy Jayne making history after becoming the new TNA Knockouts Champion at Slammiversary on Sunday.

Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich and became the first wrestler to hold both the TNA Knockouts Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. Chelsea Green reacted to the title change on Instagram, praising Jayne for her triumph at Slammiversary.

She commented on a post by TNA Wrestling, which announced Jayne as the new champion.

"Okay, I see you Jacy Jayne," the former Women's US Champion wrote.

Jayne will be on NXT this Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see who will step up next to challenge her for both titles. As for Green, it would be a surprise if she moved back to NXT to get a title shot against the reigning champion.

Chelsea Green reacts to Jacy Jayne's win at TNA Slammiversary (Photo: TNA Wrestling on IG)

Nikki Bella addresses attempt to use an old finishing move against Chelsea Green on RAW

Nikki Bella had her first singles match on RAW since returning to WWE against Chelsea Green last week. The Hall of Famer defeated Green, but she was attacked by her opponent and her allies, The Secret Hervice, before Stephanie Vaquer came to the ring and saved Bella.

On RAW Recap, Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on her attempt to use an old finishing move, the Rack Attack, to beat the former Women's United States Champion.

"What was weird is I haven’t hit that since 2016. So it was weird that I naturally turned her and put her up. And the slight second I go, ‘This is what broke my neck.’… We have these moments where we’re not perfect," said Bella. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It will be interesting to see whether Bella and Green will continue their feud this week on RAW, potentially leading to a match at SummerSlam in two weeks.

