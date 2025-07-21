  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • WWE star makes history at TNA Slammiversary; Chelsea Green reacts

WWE star makes history at TNA Slammiversary; Chelsea Green reacts

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:58 GMT
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green [Images via Green's Instagram and wwe.com]

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green reacted on Instagram to Jacy Jayne making history after becoming the new TNA Knockouts Champion at Slammiversary on Sunday.

Ad

Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich and became the first wrestler to hold both the TNA Knockouts Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. Chelsea Green reacted to the title change on Instagram, praising Jayne for her triumph at Slammiversary.

She commented on a post by TNA Wrestling, which announced Jayne as the new champion.

"Okay, I see you Jacy Jayne," the former Women's US Champion wrote.

Jayne will be on NXT this Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see who will step up next to challenge her for both titles. As for Green, it would be a surprise if she moved back to NXT to get a title shot against the reigning champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Chelsea Green reacts to Jacy Jayne&#039;s win at TNA Slammiversary (Photo: TNA Wrestling on IG)
Chelsea Green reacts to Jacy Jayne's win at TNA Slammiversary (Photo: TNA Wrestling on IG)

Nikki Bella addresses attempt to use an old finishing move against Chelsea Green on RAW

Nikki Bella had her first singles match on RAW since returning to WWE against Chelsea Green last week. The Hall of Famer defeated Green, but she was attacked by her opponent and her allies, The Secret Hervice, before Stephanie Vaquer came to the ring and saved Bella.

Ad

On RAW Recap, Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on her attempt to use an old finishing move, the Rack Attack, to beat the former Women's United States Champion.

"What was weird is I haven’t hit that since 2016. So it was weird that I naturally turned her and put her up. And the slight second I go, ‘This is what broke my neck.’… We have these moments where we’re not perfect," said Bella. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It will be interesting to see whether Bella and Green will continue their feud this week on RAW, potentially leading to a match at SummerSlam in two weeks.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications