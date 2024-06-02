WWE star Montez Ford reveals heartfelt letter from his wife

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has revealed a heartfelt letter from his wife today on social media. Ford is a part of The Street Profits tag team on WWE SmackDown.

The 34-year-old took to his official Instagram account today to share a letter written to him by his wife, Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair. The EST and Jade Cargill won the title by defeating Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane. (The Kabuki Warriors) earlier this month at WWE Backlash in France.

Ford shared the heartwarming letter today on his Instagram story and you can check out his post by clicking here.

"Be who you want as long as you aren't doing anything that will bring you bad karma, land you in jail or 6 ft underground. You are doing JUST FINE, everything in your life is gods and your timing. I love you!" wrote Belair in the letter.

Ford shares the letter on his Instagram story.

WWE star on whether Bianca Belair would be welcome in his faction with Montez Ford

The Street Profits and B-Fab are a part of Bobby Lashley's faction, The Pride, on the blue brand. Lashley was recently asked if Bianca Belair could possibly join the group in the future and he had an interesting response.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Bobby Lashley was asked if The EST could potentially join The Pride. He stated that Belair was on their radar but they had some business to attend to first.

"I think that we definitely need to get [into a feud with] Judgment Day. That's definitely on our radar. Of course, without a shadow of a doubt. That would be interesting," quipped Lashley. [8:09 – 8:26]

You can check out the interview with Lashley in the video below:

Nia Jax eliminated both Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill during this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament and went on to win the tournament last weekend. However, Cargill has claimed that the veteran's "days are numbered" and it will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the Women's Tag Team Champions in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

