WWE star Naomi (Trinity Fatu) shares bloopers video with Anoa'i family member

Trinity Fatu surprised the WWE fans in attendance at Tropicana Field in January when she was the second entrant into the women's Royal Rumble match. She put on a notable performance before officially joining the SmackDown roster, reverting to her previous persona in the sports entertainment giant, Naomi.

She is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Damage CTRL which commenced after the former Women's Champion decided to lend a helping hand to Bayley.

Taking to social media, though, Naomi dropped the bloopers of a TikTok video (check here) with Savelina Fanene, better known by her ring name, Nia Jax. Naomi also shared a screenshot of the clip on X:

While the Anoa'i family is dominating the scene in WWE at the moment, Naomi and Nia Jax have maintained their distance on-screen. They are instead performing on SmackDown and RAW, respectively, involved in other storylines.

Naomi is the one who has clearly shown she has a soft spot for Bayley. It was only after the star intervened an attack on the Role Model that Bianca Belair decided to join the fray. Based on a new report, the creative team intends to arrive at a six-woman tag team contest on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"It’s official! What’s up #Smackdown ⚡️🌪️ . See you next week Connecticut @wwe," wrote Jade Cargill on Instagram.

This would give Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai (who just made her in-ring return a few weeks ago) a place on the card. The same goes for the other major stars, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill.

The former AEW star also made her first in-ring appearance during the women's Royal Rumble match in January, albeit late into the match. She was ultimately eliminated from the contest by the returning Liv Morgan. Later on, Morgan took the opportunity to predict Jade Cargill's rise in the Stamford-based promotion but added that the former AEW TBS Champion was not ready for her.

Jade Cargill has not wrestled since her debut match, while Naomi has surprisingly found herself on the losing end of the spectrum of late. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell did not see this as a big deal, owing to the way things are teased on WWE programming.

