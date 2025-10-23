WWE Star On Controversial Daniel Bryan Loss: "That Broke My Heart"

A current WWE star shared how a controversial loss by Daniel Bryan more than a decade ago broke his heart. Before getting a proper push at WrestleMania 30, Bryan wasn't treated as a big star by the company.

Ad

Bryan's greatest moment in WWE happened at WrestleMania 30, when the "YES Movement" prevailed. But before that happened, The American Dragon endured some tough losses in his career.

Quite possibly the most controversial one was his 18-second loss to Sheamus at WrestleMania 28. Axiom, who grew up idolizing and following Bryan's career, told the No-Contest Wrestling podcast how broken-hearted he was when it happened in 2012.

"I definitely have one. It was when Daniel Bryan lost against Sheamus (in 18 seconds). I’m a big fan of his work through his entire career. I've I follow that man from a very little independent company to WrestleMania and he lost to Sheamus in what was it? 18 seconds. That broke my heart," Axiom when asked about if he had a sour grape moment as a fan.

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Daniel Bryan had a rough two-year path to redemption, but he finally got it after beating Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista in a single night at WrestleMania 30. Bryan defeated Triple H to start the event before ending it as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Why did Daniel Bryan lose to Sheamus in 18 seconds?

According to PW Insider (H/T Wrestling, Inc.), Daniel Bryan suffered an 18-second loss to Sheamus to establish the Brogue Kick as a devastating finisher. It was also a way to surprise everyone in attendance. The report also confirmed that there was no heat on Bryan at the time, and the result was all part of the plan.

Ad

While it caused a delay in Bryan's push, it wasn't well-received by fans at the time. Bryan was a rising WWE star, while Sheamus already had runs as a WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion at that point.

Bryan has since left WWE in 2021 and joined All Elite Wrestling. He's currently a color commentator for Dynamite.

Kindly credit No-Contest Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences