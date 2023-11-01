WWE star pays tribute to Bray Wyatt with Halloween costume

A WWE star has paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with their Halloween costume this year.

The wrestling world lost one of its brightest stars earlier this year when Bray Wyatt tragically passed away. Wyatt's untimely death was due to a heart attack at just 36 years old. His final televised match with the company was a victory over LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023 earlier this year.

Adam Pearce was recently named RAW GM but has been an authority figure in the company for some time now. He made a cameo on Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment in 2020 as "Postman Pearce," as seen in the video below.

Pearce took to social media today to reveal his costume for this year's Halloween. The 45-year-old shared an image of himself dressed up as Postman Pearce and referenced the "fireflies," Wyatt's name for his followers, in his post seen below.

"From House Pearce to wherever you may roam: #HappyHalloween, Fireflies. 💜🎃👻💀," he posted.

Former WWE star EC3 praises Bray Wyatt

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently praised Bray Wyatt and spoke about his creativity in the world of professional wrestling.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE Superstar EC3 complimented The Eater of Worlds on his creativity and noted that he had a hidden talent. EC3 stated that Wyatt was a great painter in real life as well and that he was stunned to see his work.

"I don't wanna talk too much about it because it's a family thing. But Windham Bray was painting pictures, and nobody knew, like an artist. These amazing pictures, like looking at them, I was like, 'Who painted these,' and it was him. He had this hidden talent or this hidden drive. He was such a creative guy; he pained these amazing pictures."

EC3 added that Wyatt's wife, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, could reveal his work in an art gallery sometime down the line.

"There was an idea from his wife like, 'Someday, I wanna do an art gallery of his work.' I'm like, 'I wanna help. I think that's the most awesome thing we could do, and that could also substitute into something where we can all get together and celebrate him as a person," said EC3. [ 1:34 - 2:10]

You can check out the full video below:

Bray Wyatt's life ended far too soon, but his memory will continue to live on through his peers and WWE fans for many years to come.

