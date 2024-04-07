WWE star R-Truth confused ahead of WrestleMania XL, arrives at the wrong show

Wrestling veteran Ron Killings, best known as R-Truth, is a loyal member of the WWE family. More often than not, he was presented as a comic relief character on television. Through his natural charisma, Truth managed to win the crowd over at every arena he showed up to perform.

WWE rewarded the 52-year-old at WrestleMania XL Saturday night with a win alongside his tag team partner The Miz. Truth retrieved the RAW Tag Team Championship in the closing moment of the six-pack ladder match, which officially split the tag team championship belts.

Post-show, at the 2024 Slammys, Truth showed up assuming that the event was the Oscars. He named Barbie as his favorite feature, giving a shoutout to John Cena's merman character in the movie. His appearance evoked a "Truth" chant from the crowd in attendance. The veteran also thought he was going to win for his single "What's Up" at the show.

The segment had some light-hearted fun moments before the hosts Cathy Kelley and former WWE Champion Big E assured R-Truth that the latter was not at the Oscars, Emmys, or Grammys.

Congratulations to veterans R-Truth and The Miz - The Awesome Truth - for a massive win at WrestleMania XL!

