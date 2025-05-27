WWE star reacts to upcoming debut announcement

WWE officials often use various vehicles to debut the next big superstar, whether it's announced ahead of time or the arrival comes as a big surprise. As the rosters compete for championship opportunities this summer, a familiar face to many is gearing up for his official debut moving forward.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Legends & Future Greats wrapped its inaugural season on A&E one week ago. The 15-episode reality competition series saw The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie James serve as coaches, or Legends, to aspiring pro wrestlers, or Future Greats. The LFG competition was won by Team Undertaker's Tyra Mae Steele in the women's division and Team Booker's Jasper Troy in the men's division.

The Monster will now make his official NXT in-ring debut on Tuesday's live episode from the Performance Center in Orlando. WWE has not announced a debut opponent for Troy, but the 26-year-old Texas native is ready to prove his worth inside the squared circle. Jasper Troy took to X/Twitter to react to the announcement with one of his catchphrases and a photo from his LFG entrance.

"Wave The Flag. Drop The Banners 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote Jasper Troy with the photo below.

Troy has worked more than 30 matches since May 2023, but this is being billed as his official debut. His first-ever WWE TV match was a loss to Tavion Heights on Level Up in May 2024. Troy lost to NXT Champion Oba Femi at a live event in January.

WWE NXT updated lineup for this week

NXT will return to the Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday for Battleground fallout.

Below is the updated lineup:

Jasper Troy debuts vs. TBA; TNA's Mike Santana debuts vs. Tavion Heights; Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker; North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page; Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne.

Trick Williams is expected to celebrate his TNA World Championship victory on Tuesday's live NXT episode. Joe Hendry is also likely to appear for a follow-up to their Battleground match, which came as an interesting backstage report emerged on future plans for WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

