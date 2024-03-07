WWE star reveals her only friend is Nia Jax

A WWE SmackDown star has claimed her only friend on the main roster is Nia Jax. The veteran was in action against Becky Lynch this past Monday night on RAW.

Jax returned to the company last year on WWE RAW and ruined the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. The Irresistible Force challenged for the Women's World Championship last month but was defeated by Rhea Ripley in the main event of Elimination Chamber in Australia.

Tiffany Stratton was a guest on WWE's The Bump today and revealed that she considers Jax to be an ally. The SmackDown star added that she considers the veteran her only friend on the main roster.

"Oh yeah, speaking of friends. I do think I have one friend and that is Nia Jax. I think we are allies," she said.

Jax has reacted to the former NXT Women's Champion comment on social media and referred to the 24-year-old as her "bestie."

Former WWE writer Vince Russo pitches interesting opponent for Nia Jax at WrestleMania

Vince Russo would like to see Nia Jax battle a popular superstar at WrestleMania 40.

Bianca Belair is currently not scheduled for a match at this year's WrestleMania but will likely be a part of the biggest show of the year next month in Philadelphia. During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested Jax battle Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 40 next month.

The former WWE head writer noted that the match was a little out of left field but said it is something he would like to see.

"Okay so, I gotta tell you man, I like, you know me bro, I got a reputation for outside of the box. How about Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax? [...] Well I would like to see that." [From 02:01 onwards]

The 39-year-old picked up another victory over Becky Lynch this past Monday night due to interference from Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has anything substantial planned for WrestleMania 40.

