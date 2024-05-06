WWE star reveals new nickname ahead of high stakes match on RAW

A WWE Superstar has revealed a new nickname ahead of their first-round tournament match tonight on RAW. Both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will start on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Drew McIntyre was supposed to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament but that match will no longer take place as The Scottish Warrior has not been medically cleared to compete. Zoey Stark will be in action tonight in the Queen of the Ring tournament and she will be taking on Ivy Nile in the first round.

Stark took to her Instagram story ahead of the match tonight to give herself a new nickname - The Vicious Queen. She also vowed to put forth a dominant performance in the tournament and you can check out her story by clicking here.

"The Vicious Queen is about to reign #StarkisWar #WWERAW #QueenoftheRing," she wrote.

Former WWE writer predicts Zoey Stark's downfall

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo had predicted that Zoey Stark would fall back to the midcast following her title match at Survivor Series 2023.

Zoey Stark won a Battle Royal last year to become the number-one contender to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. The Eradicator defeated Stark at the premium live event but was recently forced to relinquish the title due to an injury. Becky Lynch has since won a Battle Royal to become the new champion.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last year, Vince Russo had claimed that the 30-year-old only got the match because Ripley needed someone to work with. He added that she would return to the midcard following WWE Survivor Series last year.

"I don't think she's in a prominent position at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler... Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Russo had predicted. [From 16:44 - 17:01]

Zoey Stark debuted on the main roster as Trish Stratus' protege at WWE Night of Champions 2023. However, the partnership came to an end at Payback 2023 after Trish Stratus lost to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.