WWE star reveals he wants his own special entrance

A WWE star has shared that he would like his own entrance and a special introduction by ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

This week's episode of RAW was the first show following Elimination Chamber 2024 this past Saturday night. Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley ahead of their Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 40, and Drew McIntyre traded words with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Raquel Rodriguez was also in action this past Monday night. The former Women's Tag Team Champion fell short in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but picked up an impressive victory over Chelsea Green this past Monday night on RAW.

The promotion shared a hilarious video today on social media of Pat McAfee and Michael Cole discussing Samantha Irvin's introduction for Chelsea Green. Cole claimed that he wanted Irvin to announce his name like that before shows and have a special entrance for himself.

You can check out the humorous exchange between McAfee and Cole in the video below.

WWE RAW star calls out Michael Cole for claiming he is a hypocrite

Men's Elimination Chamber winner Drew McIntyre has taken Michael Cole to task for claiming he is a hypocrite on RAW. McIntyre accepted help from The Bloodline to defeat Cody Rhodes earlier this month on the red brand.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Scottish Warrior sent a message to Michael Cole. The former champion claimed he was not a hypocrite and had to go on social media following shows to get the truth out there.

"It bothers me a lot. Not Michael Cole specifically, but Pat (McAfee), and anybody in commentary, they are the voices of WWE. Michael (Cole) is the voice of WWE, he controls the narrative. He affects exactly how the fans think and feel, and he is painting me with this negative brush. I can't swear on here but it pees me off. I feel like I'm being attacked, and if I don't have the appropriate time on the show to say how I feel about Michael because I am focused on something else, I have to go to social media to get the truth out there," he said. [48:42 - 49:13]

You can check out McIntyre's comments in the video below:

Michael Cole has also taken several shots at Dominik Mysterio on WWE television. It will be interesting to see if the veteran announcer ever gets a special introduction from Samantha Irvin down the line.

