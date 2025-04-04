WWE star Ricky Saints sends a one-word message following major milestone

The latest episode of NXT was a good one for Ricky Saints. WWE's newest signing ended the show with a bang, reaching a major milestone in his career. Following this, he shared a one-word message on social media.

The major milestone is Ricky Saints' first WWE championship. After a few brief exchanges in the last two weeks, the 35-year-old faced Shawn Spears for the North American Championship on NXT.

From the outside looking in, Spears had the advantage, especially considering he had his faction, The Culling at ringside. Unfortunately, an intervention from them wasn't enough, and Saints was able to win the match.

It is undoubtedly a huge moment for Ricky Saints, and he has taken to X to celebrate. In a similar vein to a previous tweet, he shared a picture of himself with the belt over his shoulder and captioned the post, clearly referencing his "Absolute" nickname.

"Absolutely," tweeted Saints.

The tweet also included a dancing emoji, which perhaps shows how ecstatic he is. Now, it will be interesting to see how he plans to take the title to a new level.

Jade Cargill was one of the first to congratulate Ricky Saints upon his win

It has been roughly a month since Ricky Saints joined WWE, but he seems to have no friends backstage. Several members of the NXT locker room have gone out of their way to remind him that he doesn't belong there.

Of course, that is all for the storyline, but one WWE Superstar will always support Saints no matter what. The star in question is Jade Cargill, who stated that Saints is her "best friend."

Cargill was even one of the first people to congratulate the Saints upon his win, tweeting how proud she is of him.

Having previously been colleagues in AEW, it's no surprise that Cargill and Saints are good friends. They have always shown their support for each other and can do so in the same promotion.

Who knows? Perhaps they can one day work together in the ring or a storyline.

