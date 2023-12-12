WWE star's brother claims he's open to challenging him for his Championship

WWE has featured many storylines and feuds with family members over the years, and now one sure brother vs. brother match has the potential to do big numbers.

Logan Paul debuted in the ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and, since then, has made a wrestling name for himself. Many praised him as the celebrity Superstar who has picked up the business the fastest. His eighth match took place at Crown Jewel last month as the YouTube star won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio.

Jake Paul is Logan's famous brother. They both have focused on their boxing careers in recent years, but Jake has racked up eight pro fights to Logan's two.

Logan's success in WWE has led to obvious speculation on a pro wrestling career for Jake, who recently spoke with The Miami Herald's Jim Varsallone and was asked about a possible WWE title match between the two.

"Yeah, I'm down. Let's run it, Logan. Let's run it," Jake said. [9:30 onward]

Jake, who is set to fight Andre August on December 15, previously tried to help his brother capture the Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia, but Roman Reigns retained.

Logan Paul names his top five WWE Superstars of all-time

One very interesting name made it onto Logan Paul's list of the top five greatest WWE Superstars ever. John Cena was listed as his G.O.A.T.

Appearing on a recent episode of Jazzy's World TV, The Maverick almost named The Rock, with whom he has a history, but then changed his mind.

"Always a tough question. I have to go with John Cena. John Cena for me is the GOAT for sure. Probably The Rock. Actually, no, never mind. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hulk Hogan, real legend, started all of it. Me, of course. And best for last, gotta be Dominik Mysterio," he said. [9:16 - 9:39]

WWE is currently holding a tournament on SmackDown to determine Paul's first challenger to the United States Championship. Last week's show saw Santos Escobar defeat Dragon Lee, while Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross to advance.

This week's tournament matches are Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

