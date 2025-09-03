WWE star's full-time in-ring career is over

Motherhood demands sacrifice, and it can certainly end the full-time careers of some of the female WWE superstars. Kelly Kelly recently set the record straight on her wrestling future.

The former Divas Champion's in-ring schedule has significantly slowed down since she first left the Stamford-based promotion in 2012. She has since made only a handful of appearances over the years, with the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble being her most recent match.

Kelly Kelly recently signed a WWE Legends deal, which has opened the door to a potential in-ring return.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 38-year-old veteran showered praise on Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss for continuing to wrestle while being mothers.

"It's wild. I commend them. I see Becky, who has her daughter on the road, Alexa, and they have their nannies. They're able to bring them on the road, which I think is so amazing, because not a lot of people are able to do that. So I think what they're doing is really cool."

Kelly Kelly, who is a proud mother of twins, ruled out a full-time return due to family commitments.

"Not with two. I don't know. I think with two, you're pushing it. I just think it's already so much whenever I try to go out of town with them and we do vacations."

You can check out the full interview below:

Kelly Kelly on missing WWE Evolution this year

Kelly Kelly was invited to be in the crowd for Evolution this year, but she rejected the offer.

During the conversation, she revealed that she wanted her kids to see her wrestle, and their conflicting schedule prevented that from happening.

"So, when I got the call, it was in Atlanta, obviously. It was one of the weekends, the only weekend I had off, and my kids, I think they had something going on. And I feel like when I come back, I want my kids to see me there, and they wouldn’t have been able to make it. There were just a lot of different things that were kind of keeping me from going."

The former 24/7 Champion also shut down rumors of her not wanting to make a non-wrestling appearance.

Kelly Kelly made it clear she didn't need a match to come back to WWE. Will fans see her in the squared circle again? Only time will tell.

