WWE star Sami Zayn announces upcoming appearance on Netflix show

Sami Zayn is one of the most popular stars signed to WWE. He was one of the headliners of last year's WrestleMania. This weekend he is booked to go up against Intercontinental Champion Gunther who is in the midst of a 660-day-plus reign.

After ending The Usos' tag team title run at 622 days in 2023, Sami wants to repeat history once again in 2024. While a win on The Grandest Stage is not a surefire thing, his appearance on an upcoming Netflix show is for certain.

Taking to X, Zayn announced that he will be part of the Netflix Is A Joke live comedy show scheduled to emanate from Avalon, Los Angeles, on May 11. The show is titled Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends, and the tickets will be available from April 4th on Ticketmaster.

"So excited about this! I will be doing a live comedy show as part of @NetflixIsAJoke Festival in LA. Tickets go on sale Friday 4/5. PRESALE tix available TOMORROW, Thursday 4/4 with Promo code: SAMI @LiveNationCmdy," he wrote.

One of Sami's contemporaries who has expressed how much he appreciates the progress he has had over the years is John Cena. The 16-time WWE World Champion tipped his hat to Zayn for managing to win the crowd over between 2022 and 2023 with his performance as the "Honorary Uce" in The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa discusses Sami Zayn's ability to make him break character on WWE programming

The WWE shows are aired live, so the athletes have to remain in character throughout the broadcast. There are no retakes. Be that as it may, some stars find it hard to stay in character, especially when there is someone involved who has made it their mission to joke around. Sami Zayn pulled off hilarious performances more often than not as the "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline.

During an interview with the New York Post in late 2022, Solo Sikoa admitted that it is usually hard to keep a straight face when he is around the former WrestleMania main eventer:

"It’s hard man. We’re sitting in the back and we’re going over our stuff and I need to tell Sami, 'Hey, I think you need to warn me before … I need to know what you’re saying, exactly what you’re saying so I can prepare myself because it’s getting harder and harder every week. I feel like you’re just trying to get me to crack on purpose.'"

The 31-year-old WWE star continued:

"One time he told me, 'One of these days on live TV I’m gonna get you to crack. I don’t know when it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be soon.' House shows are even harder because you’re just free out there, right? Man, he’s gotten me a couple of times where I’ve kind of had to put my head down," Solo Sikoa said.

Sami's ability to perform in comedic settings are clear from his days as a member of The Bloodline, and even from his segments with Brock Lesnar in late 2021. Congratulations to Zayn for the new gig!

