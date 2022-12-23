The ability to make people laugh is quite a trait and Sami Zayn seems to have that feature in spades as a WWE superstar and Bloodline member.

The Honorary Uce is quite the comedian and showed it off in his feud against Johnny Knoxville and their subsequent match at WrestleMania 38. Since becoming an official member of the most dominant faction in WWE, he still hasn't lost the ability to make the audience and stars crack in laughter.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has managed to break his fellow stablemates into giggles and laughter during on-air segments, even getting Roman Reigns to smile at his antics. Current bloodline member Solo Sikoa in an interview with New York Post talked about how difficult it is for him to keep a straight face with Sami Zayn around him:

"It’s hard man. We’re sitting in the back and we’re going over our stuff and I need to tell Sami, 'Hey, I think you need to warn me before … I need to know what you’re saying, exactly what you’re saying so I can prepare myself because it’s getting harder and harder every week. I feel like you’re just trying to get me to crack on purpose.' One time he told me, 'One of these days on live TV I’m gonna get you to crack. I don’t know when it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be soon.' House shows are even harder because you’re just free out there, right? Man, he’s gotten me a couple of times where I’ve kind of had to put my head down," Solo Sikoa said.

WWE Legend believes Solo Sikoa could betray the Bloodline

The Bloodline is stronger than ever now following their win at WWE Survivor Series Wargames as a unit. The premium live event saw Sami Zayn being put to a test of loyalty as he proved it by helping his team win the match.

Now the whole group seems to be running at one pace with the WWE Universe at first thinking Zayn could betray the faction. However, Dutch Mantell believes a betrayal will happen but not from the Honorary Uce. The veteran WWE manager spoke on Sportkeeda's Wrestling Smack Talk and claimed that Solo Sikoa has been showing some signs of intrigue.

Mantell stated that instead of the expected turn on Sami Zayn we could perhaps see a swerve betrayal from the Enforcer of the Bloodline:

"Solo is showing signs of intrigue because he does looks. You don't know where his mind is, what he is thinking, and he could go any way too. You know, instead of Jimmy or Jey turning on Sami which is what it would look like was going to happen, could be Solo. He's a guy who got over by what I called osmosis, just being with them. He's over big time," said Dutch Mantell. [From 30:22 to 31:30]

