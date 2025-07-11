WWE star says Liv Morgan may return as babyface and feud with her; she isn't in The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan has had a great run on Monday Night RAW for the past 15 months, during which she became the Women's World Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion with her friend Raquel Rodriguez. She emerged as a top heel in WWE and was about to kick off a new feud in the red brand against one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Nikki Bella.

However, Morgan unfortunately sustained a legitimate shoulder injury during a match against Kairi Sane on RAW. The Judgment Day member will be out for several months, forcing WWE Creative to drop their plans for her.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella was on Busted Open Radio recently, where she addressed the possibility of a feud with Liv Morgan once the latter returns, even if the former had a character change and came back as a top babyface.

"I would love that story to play out. I want to do things that when she comes back, gives so many layers of heated, like, even if she comes back as a massive babyface. But I want to do things in the meantime that elevate a story even more than we can imagine. Now, we have all this cool stuff to work with, and the beauty of pro wrestling is not only the stuff we do in the ring, but it's the buildup, the story, especially when it's personal," Nikki Bella said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The former Divas Champion will make her in-ring return this Saturday night, when WWE hosts the all-women's Evolution 2 Premium Live Event in Atlanta.

Roxanne Perez replaces Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day and becomes one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions

Roxanne Perez moved from NXT to RAW and has become part of The Judgment Day storyline, initially through a mini-feud with Liv Morgan. The latter's injury shifted plans, and The Prodigy joined the faction permanently. She even steppen in to become one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez.

RAW GM Adam Pearce made the change official under the condition that Rodriguez and Perez would defend their titles in a Fatal-4 Way Match at Evolution 2. Their opponents have now been revealed, with one tag team from RAW (Asuka and Kairi Sane - The Kabuki Warriors), one from NXT (Sol Ruca and Zaria), and one from SmackDown (Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair), respectively.

