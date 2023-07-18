WWE star sends cryptic message ahead of RAW after not having a match in 308 days

An absent WWE Superstar has sent a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tonight's show will take place at the State Farm Arena and will be newsworthy. Brock Lesnar is scheduled to respond to Cody Rhodes' SummerSlam challenge, the Women's Tag Team Championships will be on the line tonight as well.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther will face Matt Riddle in a non-title match tonight. Imperium is barred from ringside for the bout, and Riddle's pal Drew McIntyre will not be at tonight's show due to filming a movie with former superstar Batista.

Earlier today, absent WWE Superstar Aliyah posted a poll on Twitter asking fans when they think she will return. The options were before or after September 12, 2023, which would mark one year since her last match for the company.

She is now interacting with fans on social media and recently responded to a fan who found it humorous that people were angry about her poll question. The 28-year-old responded with the Disaster Girl meme. You can check out the tweet by clicking here.

Aliyah is unlikely to return to WWE programming in the near future

Ringside News recently provided an update on Aliyah's status with the company.

The young star showed a lot of promise when she appeared on WWE television and even defeated Natalya in just 3.17 seconds last year in January. Her last match on TV was a Women's Tag Team Championship defense alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The duo lost the titles to Damage CTRL, but Rodriguez is now the Women's Tag Team Champion with Liv Morgan.

According to a report from Ringside News in April, the company had not mentioned her name at all in creative meetings despite her being healthy.

"We reached out to follow up on Aliyah’s status months later. She still has not returned to WWE, she isn’t injured, and she is actively posting on social media. We were told that Aliyah’s name is not discussed in WWE creative meetings at all. At this time, nobody knows what her status is, but she’s not being used," reported RSN.

ALIYAH 3:17 @WWE_Aliyah Thanks y’all for your msgs! I can’t wait to be back on SmackDown too

For whatever reason, Aliyah has seemingly been lost in the shuffle on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former champion and if the company will come up with plans for her in the future.

