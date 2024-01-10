WWE star sends heartfelt message to Samantha Irvin

A WWE star has sent a heartfelt message to ring announcer Samantha Irvin on social media today.

Irvin has become a fan favorite amongst the WWE Universe for her incredible talents as a ring announcer. Her voice has added another layer to the characters of many WWE Superstars, and her introductions can be heard every week on the red brand.

She celebrated her birthday today and received a heartfelt message from one of her peers on Instagram. SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley took to her Instagram story to send Irvin a birthday message and said she was one of the most special human beings ever to exist.

"Happiest birthday to the light of my life, my wifey for lifey, one of the most special humans to ever exist. You make life better and deserve all the love you give in return. Love you @samanthairvinwwe," she wrote.

WWE RAW star Gunther praises Samantha Irvin

Intercontinental Champion Gunther praised Samantha Irvin ahead of SummerSlam 2023 and noted that she does a great job.

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Irvin's fiancé, Ricochet, in June 2022 and has been dominant ever since. The leader of Imperium has broken The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning IC Champion in history and has already established himself as one of the great wrestlers of our generation.

Speaking with Sanjay Maru ahead of SummerSlam last year in Detroit, The Ring General was asked to comment on Samantha Irvin's work. The Intercontinental Champion noted that she does a great job of finding a unique way to introduce each WWE Superstar.

"Oh yeah, of course. I think she [Samantha Irvin] does a great job in general by finding an individual way to introduce each of the competitors. And for us [Imperium], it is very fitting. I think it adds to our presentation too, or for me in that case. So yeah, she's doing a great job," said Gunther. [From 03:40 - 04:00]

Former wrestler Matt Morgan recently suggested that Samantha Irvin manage Ricochet in the company. It will be interesting to see if Irvin expands her role in the company and becomes an even bigger star in 2024.

Who is your favorite wrestling ring announcer of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.