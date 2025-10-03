  • home icon
By JP David
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:12 GMT
Roman Reigns returned to WWE television on this week's episode of RAW after a month of absence, attacking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. One of The Brons delivered a one-word message to The Tribal Chief following his payback.

After losing to The Usos in a Tornado Tag Team match in the main event of RAW, Breakker and Reed assaulted the twins. "Big" Bronson was about to deliver a Tsunami on Jey and Jimmy when Reigns' music hits.

The Tribal Chief received a warm welcome from the crowd. It was his first appearance since getting demolished by The Brons at Clash in Paris. He brought an equalizer in the form of a steel chair, attacking Breakker and Reed with burning anger.

In an Instagram post, Bronson Reed sent a one-word message to Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth. Reed also uploaded a wonderful shot of himself and Reigns on both ends of the ring during RAW.

"Showdown," Reed wrote.
It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed are set for another collision course. Crown Jewel: Perth is less than two weeks away, with Reed being from Australia. Reigns also spent a few weeks down under filming the Street Fighter live-action movie.

What did Roman Reigns say after WWE RAW?

Roman Reigns encouraged Jey Uso to take control of his destiny and not let The Vision get in his way as Jimmy Uso looked concerned in the background. Reigns was followed by the camera after the show went off the air, which was uploaded on Instagram, as he spoke about why it's hard to duplicate The Tribal Chief's success.

"Like I said, some things change but not me. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’m tired of everybody thinking they understand the landscape. I’m tired of everybody thinking they understand the top of the mountain. Only one man understands this altitude, The Tribal Chief. The Greatest of All Time. They only want what they don’t have. Touch anything and turn into gold. You understand that? That’s what makes me so damn good," Reigns said.

The OTC still has some score to settle with The Vision, but Seth Rollins is currently focused on winning the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. Rollins is set to face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth.

