WWE star Sheamus has perfect response to recent body shamers

WWE Superstar Sheamus hails from Dublin, Ireland, and comes from humble beginnings as a professional wrestler.

Working in the European independent circuit since 2002, Sheamus eventually made it to the Stamford-based promotion in 2006. His run in the World Wrestling Entertainment program commenced in June 2009. In December of that year, he defeated John Cena at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Premium Live Event to become the WWE Champion.

For over a decade since then, the Irishman has managed to pull off some incredible feats of strength as an in-ring performer and deliver many memorable moments. His last year in WWE alone featured four matches, which, according to The Celtic Warrior himself, were career-defining in their own right. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he addressed the fat-shaming fans online who targeted his weight gain after returning from a near career-ending injury.

"4 matches that could define any career.. and that was only my year pre-injury. Ring rust & body fat will go, the killer remains. Haters be d*mned. #LFG," wrote Sheamus.

Earlier this year, amid injury, Sheamus did an interview for Virgin Media Sports Stories in which he spoke in depth about his first high-profile angle on WWE television.

As it turns out, it was John Cena who pushed to drop the belt to The Celtic Warrior, as the 16-time World Champion felt the latter was just the kind of opposition his character needed to work with after coming off a months-long feud with Randy Orton.

Sheamus wants to hold the Intercontinental Championship in WWE

Kicking things off after his eight-month hiatus last week on Monday Night RAW, Sheamus scored a pinfall victory over Ivar. He followed that up by putting away former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura this week.

On RAW Talk after his recent match, the Irish-born wrestler put a target on Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn's back.

While he intends to enter the upcoming King of the Ring tournament as well, the fact of the matter is that Sheamus has already won it once, back in 2010. However, the Intercontinental Championship is the only belt that he never won. The Celtic Warrior wants to fix that and become a Grand Slam Champion.

