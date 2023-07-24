WWE star takes controversial shot at AJ Styles, calls him "overrated"

AJ Styles is one of not only WWE's but the entire wrestling industry's most significant name. However, fellow SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller has a conflicting opinion on the veteran.

On a recent edition of SmackDown, the Aussie took a helium balloon of Bluey from a fan. For those unaware, it is a character from the titular animated series, which RAW superstar Johnny Gargano's son Quill loves very much.

Taking to Twitter, Grayson Waller used the opportunity to fire a major shot at AJ Styles while also name-dropping Johnny Wrestling:

"Bluey and AJ Styles have a lot in common! They’re both overrated. Also I hope @JohnnyGargano saw this," Grayson Waller wrote on his social media handle.

Grayson Waller has been on a roll of late. Despite losing two matches since his in-ring debut on the blue brand, he has already become a notable name. As of this writing, both he and Styles are not scheduled to appear at WWE SummerSlam.

Despite teasing a full-blown feud between Waller and the former WWE Champion, no signs of it being implemented have been seen on television thus far.

AJ Styles' rivalry with 38-year-old WWE star on SmackDown thus far

Speaking on Sportskeeda wrestling's Smack Talk, veteran Dutch Mantell shared his brutally honest opinion on Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion does not receive desired reactions from the live crowd and seems to be at a low point in his career, despite facing several top names over the last few months.

Karrion Kross and AJ Styles have a television feud going on SmackDown. Following the show last week, Karl Anderson sent a message to Kross on SmackDown LowDown:

"The O.C. will never be hunted. We are the hunters. Karrion Kross, I'll see you next week."

The Good Brothers were attacked backstage by Karrion Kross during the United States Championship Invitational, which led to AJ Styles leaving the ring. Kross and Styles have already faced each other a couple of times, with the veteran on the winning side of the spectrum.

AJ Styles candidly spoke about retiring from in-ring competition recently. You can read about it here.

Is WWE doing right by AJ Styles with his current feud against Karrion Kross, or does he deserve to be in a higher position on the card? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

