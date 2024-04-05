WWE star takes major shot at Roman Reigns ahead of SmackDown

A WWE star has taken a major shot at Roman Reigns ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will be in action during both nights of WrestleMania this year. He will be teaming up with The Rock to battle Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes during Night 1 of WrestleMania. If The Bloodline win the match, they are allowed to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during Night 2.

Cody Rhodes and Michael Cole appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. During the interview, Michael Cole took a major shot at Roman Reigns for his part-time schedule. He noted that if The American Nightmare wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, he will actually show up to work after The Show of Shows:

"But he'll actually go to work after winning the championship, unlike others," said Cole.

WWE Hall of Famer predicts Roman Reigns & The Rock to win at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has predicted The Bloodline to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will be teaming up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins tomorrow night in a tag team match with massive implications. If The Bloodline win, they will be allowed to interfere in the match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night 2. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long predicted The Bloodline would get the win in the match:

"Well, I don't really know. I really think there may not be a winner here. There may be some interference here at the end. But if there is a winner I think The Rock and his partner. I think they will win this one. But if there is no win, I am thinking that because you could go right into SummerSlam with this. I think there may be some interference, I don't know. But I think if there is gonna be a winner, it will be The Rock's team." [0:42 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

The anticipation for this year's WWE WrestleMania is off of the charts. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes finally finishes his story this weekend and becomes champion.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Who do you think will win tomorrow night? Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins The Bloodline 0 votes View Discussion