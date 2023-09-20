WWE star taunts Seth Rollins with three-word message following RAW

A WWE RAW has mocked Seth Rollins after unleashing a brutal attack on him during last night's episode of the red brand.

Ricochet squared off against Shinsuke Nakamura last night in a singles match. Nakamura has been involved in a rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and attacked Ricochet last week as a way to play mind games with the champion.

Nakamura defeated Ricochet last night and attacked the former Intercontinental Champion after the match. The veteran bashed Ricochet's leg with a steel chair against the ring post several times until Seth Rollins rushed the ring. The King of Strong Style got the better of Rollins and inflicted some more punishment on his injured back.

Shinsuke Nakamura took to Instagram today to deliver a three-word message to the World Heavyweight Champion. Nakamura mocked Rollins and wrote "Sing for me" with an image of last night's attack on WWE RAW included in his post seen below.

Seth Rollins makes a promise to the WWE Universe

Seth Rollins has opened up to WWE fans about his back issue and promised fans that he will be fine.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been targeting Rollins' back throughout their rivalry and it has been effective so far. The 43-year-old came up short in his title match at WWE Payback but attacked Seth Rollins after the match to extend their feud.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Rollins noted that Nakamura is the first superstar to target his back injury but promised fans that the World Heavyweight Championship is in good hands moving forward:

"So even though Shinsuke is the first guy to really target that injury, I feel like I know what it takes to manage it. I'll be just fine, I promise you. I promise everybody out there who is concerned because I've gotten a lot of messages, a lot of people saying 'Seth, you've got to take it easy. You've got to slow down.' I'm going to be fine. I promise you guys. I will be fine, the championship is in good hands," he added. [From 50:14 - 50:36]

Nakamura has become one of the bigger heels in the company since his attitude changed earlier this year. Only time will if the veteran will be able to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins down the line.

