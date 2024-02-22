Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are heading for individual showdowns, with the two top belts in WWE on the line at WrestleMania XL. It is also possible that they tag on The Grandest Stage to take down a common enemy in The Bloodline.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Rhodes, and Rollins are booked to appear as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. Ahead of hosting the talk show at the event, the Aussie talked about nerves going back to his home country.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Grayson Waller claimed that he is not too bothered about whether the Australians will boo or cheer him. Instead, he is afraid of the possible state of his body on the flight back to the United States:

"We’ll see if they cheer me, you never know. I really don’t know what to expect and I’m trying not to think about it too much. My focus right now is to make sure I’m in the best shape of my life and make sure I’m mentally and physically ready to go. As nice as it will be to make that entrance, I don’t want that to be the highlight – I want whatever match I’m in to be the highlight, I want to stand with my hand raised."

The WWE star continued:

"I’m kind of scared in some ways – in the past, I’ve shown on the big stage what I’m willing to put my body through to go viral and steal the show. I’m willing to put my body through hell and it kind of scares me, the limits I’d go to for a show in Australia. I’m a bit worried for my body on that flight home."

Waller has not had a substantial program on the main roster since his move despite making an explosive in-ring debut on SmackDown against WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland.

Grayson Waller claims that facing Adam 'Edge' Copeland was the peak of his WWE career

Grayson Waller faced Adam Copeland on the July 7, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Rated-R Superstar ended Waller's night with a Spear, but afterward, put over the Australian in the promo he cut.

Waller later went to the extent of saying that facing the man formerly known as Edge in his first match on the main roster was the peak of his career:

"But I think for me personally, having my broken leg on my last NXT match and still getting drafted, and still being on TV every week with the talk show, and getting through that broken leg, and then somehow having my first main roster match in Madison Square Garden in the main event against a guy like Edge … It’s very hard to beat that. And I think that’s one that’ll kind of be hard to beat for the rest of my career."

Some fans took to X, excited at the prospect of a Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory feud on the Road To WrestleMania XL. It appears a section of the WWE Universe would like to see the tag team disband so that Theory could turn babyface.

