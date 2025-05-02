WWE star threatens to finish John Cena's Farewell Tour early

John Cena is now officially set to appear at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on October 11, 2025, in Perth. After this announcement, a major WWE Superstar has issued a warning, claiming to end The Last Real Champion's farewell tour sooner than expected, which currently has 26 remaining dates on his schedule.

Ad

In an interview with Channel 10 Australia on The Project, Grayson Waller initially acknowledged The Franchise Player's status as a legend in the business ahead of his final appearance in the Land Down Under. However, the RAW Superstar quickly shifted his tone, claiming Australia as his territory.

"This is John Cena's last appearance in Australia, and that's a crazy thing. John Cena is obviously the GOAT, he's a legend of this industry, but he has to remember, he's coming to Australia," Waller said.

Ad

Trending

The Aussie Icon then threatened to prematurely end John Cena's retirement tour if their paths crossed in Waller's home country.

"This is my house, I run this place, if he wants to come here, he is going to have to go through me. That retirement tour is supposed to finish in December, maybe it finishes in October because if he comes anywhere near me in my country, I'm putting him out to pasture," he added. [From 03:26 to 03:49]

Ad

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

WWE veteran comments on John Cena's possible character change

The Cenation Leader is currently playing a heel on television—a shift in his on-screen persona for the first time in over two decades. He betrayed Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock, only to later dethrone The American Nightmare to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

Well, Jim Ross shared his two cents on the 48-year-old's heel turn. On his Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE commentator stated that the company shouldn't revert John Cena to a babyface before he hangs up his boots.

"He has a lot of positive qualities, including being a babyface again, but I think we shouldn't get any hurry on that. He does a great job of representing himself and the brand and the business, so I have a lot of confidence that John's gonna always end up doing the right thing, and the right thing is whatever is right for John," Ross said.

Ad

Ad

Only time will tell whether WWE fans will witness a one-on-one match between John Cena and Grayson Waller at Crown Jewel Perth later this year.

Please credit The Project's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More