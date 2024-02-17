WWE star threatens Nick Aldis ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has sent a threatening message to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis ahead of tonight's episode of the blue brand in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tonight's show is shaping up to be very newsworthy. Both The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to appear on tonight's show. The Brahma Bull has seemingly aligned with The Tribal Chief after slapping Cody Rhodes in the face during the WrestleMania Kickoff show last week in Las Vegas. There are also three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches scheduled for tonight's show.

Former NXT Women's Champion Isla Dawn has had issues with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis since he informed her she was not a part of the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. Dawn took to social media ahead of tonight's show and suggested that she might poison the SmackDown GM tonight:

"Hey @RealNickAldis, was gonna bring you a little coffee to work today. Obviously not poisoned or anything, I promise," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo suggests former WWE Champion tries to sue Nick Aldis

Vince Russo recently pitched a wild storyline involving SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the wrestling veteran noted that Aldis has established himself as a babyface authority figure. Russo suggested Jinder Mahal would be a great heel GM of RAW and looks the part. He added that the promotion could create an elaborate storyline to turn Mahal into an authority figure on the red brand:

"Obvioulsy Nick Aldis is the babyface authority figure on SmackDown. Why not have a heel authority figure on RAW? You know what I am saying? Now you got two totally freaking... Jinder looks the part. He can come up with something legal of what they did in his contract and threaten to sue 'em. I mean you can really come up with an elaborate story. But my god why not have a babyface GM and a heel GM?" [13:03 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Aldis could have a lot to deal with tonight on WWE SmackDown, with The Rock and Roman Reigns scheduled to appear. It will be fascinating to see what does down later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Have you enjoyed Nick Aldis as the GM of WWE SmackDown so far? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE