WWE star who Vince McMahon would've let go won't join AEW despite his contract expiring, says veteran

A current RAW Superstar's WWE contract reportedly expired several days ago. However, a wrestling veteran predicted that he would stay in the Stamford-based company and not jump ship to AEW.

The superstar in question is Chad Gable. The leader of Alpha Academy is reportedly a free agent at the moment after his contract expired. Nevertheless, he appeared on RAW this past Monday. The 38-year-old will also challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship this Saturday at Clash at the Castle. Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently addressed Gable's future on his Cafe de Rene podcast.

The former member of La Resistance stated that Gable would be "smart" to sign a new deal with the company. Meanwhile, he claimed the leader of Alpha Academy would have gone to AEW if Vince McMahon was still in charge:

"Chad Gable will be smart to stay. I think they got plans for him. He's a hell of a talent. I mean, not the biggest guy, especially now that Vince is gone, you know what I mean, because if Vince was still there, Chad would be gone. Chad would be signing with AEW," he said. [6:34 - 6:49]

Ex-WWE host thinks Chad Gable has an agreement with the company

Despite Chad Gable letting his contract expire, former WWE host Matt Camp believes the leader of Alpha Academy will sign a new contract with the Stamford-based company.

On The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Camp stated that he believes the two parties already have an agreement despite Gable not signing it yet:

"The whole stuff with the contract and everything—listen, they [WWE] gave that story and have been giving that story a ton of TV time. A ton. I have a hard time believing Chad Gable's deal is not done, handled, and taken care of. If it's pen to paper, but everything else is agreed to in principle,'' he said.

With Gable's storyline with Sami Zayn and Alpha Academy on RAW being one of the hottest angles in WWE today, it will be interesting to see if the former Tag Team Champion will leave the company.

