Matt Camp addresses 4-time WWE champion's future as his contract reportedly expires on Friday

After Becky Lynch's contract reportedly expired earlier this month, another WWE RAW star's deal is coming up this Friday. Nevertheless, an ex-WWE host believes the latter has already agreed on a new contract with the Stamford-based company.

The WWE Superstar in question is Chad Gable. The 38-year-old has been an active competitor in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for nearly a decade. However, reports recently suggested his contract would expire this Friday. During a recent episode of The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, former RAW Talk host Matt Camp addressed the future of the four-time WWE champion (one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion).

Camp disclosed that he believes the former RAW Tag Team Champion has an agreement with the company on signing a new deal, pointing out that Gable's current storyline with Sami Zayn and the Alpha Academy has been getting a "ton of TV time" on the red brand.

"The whole stuff with the contract and everything—listen, they [WWE] gave that story and have been giving that story a ton of TV time. A ton. I have a hard time believing Chad Gable's deal is not done, handled, and taken care of. If it's pen to paper, but everything else is agreed to in principle,'' he said.

Matt Camp added:

''And you know what? Who knows who's dropping these stories? Who knows where they're coming from? If they're coming from Chad, or if they're coming from WWE, I don't know. But you know what? It's a little extra. Little little wrinkle underneath. And if you watch Chad Gable's social media, he's playing into it.'' [40:57 - 41:45]

Matt Camp wants Chad Gable to dethrone Sami Zayn at WWE Clash at the Castle

Chad Gable is booked for an Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, despite his current contract situation.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, Matt Camp suggested that Gable should end Zayn's title reign at the upcoming PLE in Scotland.

"We're gonna get Sami and Otis next week, but we're getting the IC Title match in Scotland. And absolutely, Chad Gable should win that," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable claims the IC Title from Sami Zayn in Scotland.

