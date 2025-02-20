WWE star Zelina Vega reacts to major wrestling milestone

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega celebrated a major wrestling milestone today. The veteran used to be a member of Latino World Order on RAW but was recently transferred to the SmackDown roster.

The account "NOTO Sports" on X shared a post noting that today marked Vega's 15th anniversary as a wrestler. Vega reacted to the news with a heartfelt message and claimed that she would not want to be doing anything else in the world. The former Women's Tag Team Champion competed in her first match under the name Divina Fly against Brittany Savage at a National Wrestling Superstars event on February 20, 2010.

"O damn. 15 years eh? 🩵 I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else in the world but this," she wrote.

Zelina Vega has not competed in a match on SmackDown since transferring to the blue brand. She has not been in action since the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1. The 33-year-old was the 22nd entrant in the match but was quickly eliminated by Nia Jax.

Vega also competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion last month but was defeated in the first round. Lyra Valkyria went on to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship and is scheduled to defend the title against Dakota Kai next week on RAW.

Zelina Vega shares emotional reaction to her character in WWE 2K25

SmackDown star Zelina Vega recently shared a heartfelt reaction to her character in WWE 2K25.

The next iteration of the popular video game series will be released on March 14, 2025. A first look at Vega's character and her entrance was revealed ahead of the game's release, and she noted that she used to spend hours perfecting her character, but now all she has to do is click her.

"I remember when I used to spend hours trying to perfect what my@WWE character would look like, wishing, hoping and praying to be a part of it all and now, I can just click on her 🥹 massive thanks to @WWEgames," she wrote.

Zelina Vega has never won a singles title during her time with the company. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the popular star following her transfer to SmackDown.

