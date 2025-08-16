WWE stars don’t respect massive senior backstage figure, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Since WWE's move to Netflix became official and the promotion was no longer limited to a particular time slot, the time limits for segments have become a bit blurred. However, there are regions where the shows are still broadcast on television and not on Netflix, needing the promotion to adhere to the broad timelines of shows.
Senior backstage figure and a veteran of the pro wrestling industry, Bruce Prichard currently serves as Executive Director in WWE. He is currently responsible for editing things on the show if any segment goes over its dedicated time limit.
Veteran writer Vince Russo addressed the same on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge this week, stating that it showed that the performers weren't respecting Bruce. He said that this isn't something that used to happen when Vince McMahon was still in charge.
"Not when Vince was there, man, because those wrestlers would have had to come back there, and Vince was sitting right there. Never in a million years. So, that tells you they don't respect the agent. They don't respect Bruce Prichard, and they're going in business for themselves. That never happened on Vince's dime." Russo said. [33:30 onwards]
WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!
Vince McMahon was in charge of the WWE's creative process until mid-2022 before stepping down from his role due to other issues. Since then, the creative duties have been taken over by former WWE Champion, Triple H. The Game, earlier used to be the showrunner for NXT, and had gained a lot of respect and experience running the developmental brand.
This allowed him to transition into the role of WWE Chief Content Officer more easily. Ever since taking control of the creative process, fans can see a visible change in the product, with many showering praise on the 56-year-old for the quality of the shows under him.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!