WWE suddenly makes a major change to Dominik Mysterio's name

Dominik Mysterio is one of the topmost heels on Monday Night RAW currently. WWE has surprisingly made a big change to his name on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Dominik joined the dark side at Clash at the Castle 2022, attacking his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge following their match against The Judgment Day. He joined the villainous faction shortly after and has done many despicable acts over the years. The 27-year-old star was given the name "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on RAW in July 2023.

However, it looks like the former NXT North American Champion will not be using the "Dirty" moniker going forward. Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted that it has been removed from Dominik Mysterio's name on the WWE roster page.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed also seem have to undergone similar changes, as they no longer have "Freakin" and "Big" attached to their names.

Former WWE Champion heaps praise on Dominik Mysterio

While speaking during his interview with Chris Van Vliet, AJ Styles brought up Dominik Mysterio's meteoric rise as a heel in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Phenomenal One thinks The Judgment Day member is easily one of the top bad guys in WWE, adding that is very difficult to get "heat" from fans like him.

"Oh man, Dominik Mysterio, so freaking good. To see where he was to see where he is now, easily in my opinion, top heel. Like you can't get heat like he can. But to see where he was when he first came in, that's freaking cool. I like seeing that. That's what I'm gonna miss when it's over, right? Just seeing people do really well and find a way to get to the top," he said. [From 01:19:40 to 01:20:03]

On the latest edition of RAW, Dominik once again showed how tricky he can be as he played a major role in Raquel Rodriguez's win over Bayley in a No.1 contender's match for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

Could he use his heelish moves to become a world champion someday? Only time will tell.

