WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Seth Rollins defeats 14-time champion, Injured star returns (Fayetteville, NC, 08/07)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 7, 2022, emanating from the Crown Coliseum Arena in Fayetteville, NC featuring top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who teamed up with The Street Profits to take on The Usos and Sheamus. Their initial bout ended in disqualification, resulting in an immediate Street Fight rematch. The babyfaces stood tall to close the show.

Elsewhere on the show, Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain her RAW Women's Championship while Gunther got the better of Shinsuke Nakamura in an Intercontinental Championship match.

Liv Morgan was also in action, with the former NXT star defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in a singles match. Liv is currently at the top of the company's women's division, most recently deafeating Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

She will now go on to face Shayna Baszler at the upcoming historic Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom, Clash at the Castle. The current SmackDown Women's Champion successfully retained her title against Natalya ahead of her big showdown against Baszler.

Meanwhile, the leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio in a one-on-one contest. The Prince and the rest of Judgment Day have been embroiled in a long-term feud with The Mysterios on the red brand. The father-son duo defeated Balor and Damian Priest at SummerSlam, thanks to an assist from the returning Edge.

Seth Rollins came out to address the live crowd, where he was then confronted by Dolph Ziggler, leading to a match between the two. Seth Rollins picked up the win after delivering a low blow followed by a curb stomp. Following his victory, Rollins was attacked by Riddle, who is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Fayetteville, NC:

WWE Raw Women's Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka

Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio

WWE United States Title Match : Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Ciampa

: Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Ciampa Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Gunther (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits defeated Sheamus The Usos Via DQ.

Street Fight: The Street Profits & Drew McIntyre defeated The Usos & Sheamus

