WWE held its weekly Sunday Stunner live event on November 20. The event emanated from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania and featured multiple champions from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kickstarted with an Intercontinental Championship match where Gunther faced off against familiar rival Sheamus. However, the bout ended in DQ after interference from Imperium.

This led to a tag team match where Sheamus was joined by Ridge Holland to take on Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The babyfaces stood tall at the end.

Next up was a singles match between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been on a descent towards the dark since losing the title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Liv's newfound aggression was on display in her match against Deville, as she registered yet another victory over the former WWE Official.

Drew McIntyre collided with Karrion Kross in a Street Fight where the Scotsman picked up an important victory after putting the latter through a table. Drew recently joined forces with the Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens in their battle against the Bloodline and will face the villainous section inside the WarGames structure.

Elsewhere on the show, Ricochet defeated LA Knight in a singles match. Braun Strowman also aligned with the New Day to pick up a victory over The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. The Visionary's adversaries were Matt Riddle, Mustafa Ali and Austin Theory. However, Rollins overcame the odds to retain the title.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete results from this week's Sunday Stunner live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout was turned into a tag team match.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)

Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross

Ricochet def. LA Knight

Braun Strowman & New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) def. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

WWE United States Championship: Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, and Mustafa Ali

