WWE SuperShow Results: Bray Wyatt stuns the crowd, title match stopped due to injury, Seth Rollins faces former rival (Pensacola, 02/05)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 06, 2023 09:20 IST
Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins were in action at WWE SuperShow in Pensacola!
WWE continued its ongoing 'Road to WrestleMania' SuperShow series with a live event in Pensacola, Florida, on February 5. The event emanated from The Bay Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The show kicked off with a title match as Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a singles match. However, the match was interrupted by IYO SKY, which led to Becky Lynch coming out. The former rivals joined forces to defeat the Damage CTRL duo in a tag team match.

.@itsBayleyWWE was feeling extra savage at #WWEPensacola 😳. @Iyo_SkyWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/BwobDR9hcF

The Bloodline was also in action at The Bay Center. In the absence of Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa teamed up with Jimmy Uso to defeat Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

It'll be interesting to see if Jey decides to show up in the coming time, as The Usos are slated to defend the Undisputed Tag Team title against Strowman and Ricochet on the upcoming SmackDown.

YEET! #TheBloodline is here in #WWEPensacola but where is #JeyUso stay tuned to next week's Friday Night #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3Qqttzem4j

The match was followed by a singles match where Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven. Sheamus and Gunther also revisited their feud with a six-man tag match between the two factions.

Next up, Bray Wyatt came out in an Uncle Howdy mask which left fans wondering about the relationship between the two. The former Universal Champion defeated LA Knight in a Lights out Street Fight.

#WWEPensacola #BrayWyatt 🔥🔥 https://t.co/XfubpHIR37

Charlotte Flair defended her coveted title in the second title match of the night. The Queen faced off against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a triple-threat match. However, the match was stopped midway after Deville got busted open.

Sonya actually hurt?Head security guy ran to the back and returned with med crew member. #WWEPensacola https://t.co/5ffUEAkX3U

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who rekindled his rivalry with Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare once again picked up a victory over his former rival.

It’s Rhodesle-Mania! #WWEPensacola https://t.co/cNY0yk0vUY

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania SuperShow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Pensacola, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  1. WWE RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley ends in a No Contest as IYO SKY interferes.
  2. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch def. IYO SKY and Bayley
  3. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso def. Ricochet and Braun Strowman
  4. Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven
  5. The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
  6. Lights Out / Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight
  7. WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Liv Morgan / Sonya Deville: The match was stopped as Deville was injured
  8. Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

