WWE SuperShow Results: Bray Wyatt stuns the crowd, title match stopped due to injury, Seth Rollins faces former rival (Pensacola, 02/05)

WWE continued its ongoing 'Road to WrestleMania' SuperShow series with a live event in Pensacola, Florida, on February 5. The event emanated from The Bay Center and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The show kicked off with a title match as Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a singles match. However, the match was interrupted by IYO SKY, which led to Becky Lynch coming out. The former rivals joined forces to defeat the Damage CTRL duo in a tag team match.

The Bloodline was also in action at The Bay Center. In the absence of Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa teamed up with Jimmy Uso to defeat Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

It'll be interesting to see if Jey decides to show up in the coming time, as The Usos are slated to defend the Undisputed Tag Team title against Strowman and Ricochet on the upcoming SmackDown.

The match was followed by a singles match where Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven. Sheamus and Gunther also revisited their feud with a six-man tag match between the two factions.

Next up, Bray Wyatt came out in an Uncle Howdy mask which left fans wondering about the relationship between the two. The former Universal Champion defeated LA Knight in a Lights out Street Fight.

Charlotte Flair defended her coveted title in the second title match of the night. The Queen faced off against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a triple-threat match. However, the match was stopped midway after Deville got busted open.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who rekindled his rivalry with Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare once again picked up a victory over his former rival.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania SuperShow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Pensacola, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley ends in a No Contest as IYO SKY interferes. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch def. IYO SKY and Bayley Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso def. Ricochet and Braun Strowman Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium Lights Out / Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Liv Morgan / Sonya Deville: The match was stopped as Deville was injured Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

