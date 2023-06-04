WWE Supershow Results: Cody Rhodes reacts to Bloodline implosion, Rhea Ripley's obscene gesture, Seth Rollins faces 20-time champion (June 3, 2023)

WWE Superstars continued their grueling schedule this week by stopping over at White Plains, NY, for a stacked live event pushed under the company's "Supershow" branding.

The match card was stacked with some of the biggest names on the roster, barring Roman Reigns, who last appeared on SmackDown and was involved in a huge angle with his Bloodline stablemates.

Solo Sikoa's attack on Jimmy Uso has left the Samoan faction in a spot of bother, and during the latest house show, Cody Rhodes had a message for the former tag team champions.

Following his win over Finn Balor in a Street Fight, the American Nightmare grabbed the microphone and surprisingly admitted that he liked Jimmy Uso now following what happened on the blue brand. Cody, however, made an interesting comment about Jey Uso, which has gotten fans talking online.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off the live event with a successful title defense against The Viking Raiders.

Rhea Ripley never ceases to pull off a viral stunt whenever she is in and around a wrestling ring! This time, Judgment Day's 'Mami' took a page from D-Generation X's book and copied the obscene yet iconic "suck it" gesture. Rhea also whispered something in Natalya's ears after beating her in a SmackDown Women's Championship match.

The company's secondary titles were also up for grabs, with Austin Theory and Gunther retaining their championships in their respective matches.

Bianca Belair teamed up with Becky Lynch for a tag team showdown against Damage CTRL and The Usos competed against Butch and Ridge Holland.

The night's main event saw Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Miz. However, the A-Lister didn't win.

Complete WWE Live Event results from White Plains, NY

Here are the full results of the latest Supershow offering, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship : Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Viking Raiders

: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Viking Raiders SmackDown Women's Championship : Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya United States Championship : Austin Theory def. Sheamus

: Austin Theory def. Sheamus Intercontinental Championship : Gunther def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest

: Gunther def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest Street Fight : Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Bayley & IYO SKY

The Usos def. Butch & Ridge Holland

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. The Miz

The promotion won't stop with its live event routine leading up to Money in the Bank, and as always, we'll have all the updates here at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

