WWE SuperShow Results: Seth Rollins breaks down remembering former rival, The Bloodline defeated, New finisher debuted (December 3rd, 2022)

WWE stopped over in Rochester, N.Y., for a special Holiday Tour Supershow featuring some of the biggest superstars from the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

The latest house show was stacked as it had eight matches, out of which four were for a championship. Matt Riddle and Elias kicked off the in-ring proceedings of the evening with a nice win over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

The company followed the opener with a women's match as Emma faced Xia Li. The Australian superstar even seemingly debuted her new finisher, an inverted DDT, en route to her victory.

Two of Monday Night RAW's top stables resumed their rivalry on the live event circuit as Gallows and Anderson took on Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The heels were involved in an epic post-match moment as Balor was seen carrying his partner to the back, and you can check out hilarious footage right here.

The Usos were in action next as they defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes. The match ended in controversy after interferences from Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Braun Strowman, leading to a new bout being announced.

Strowman, KO, and the Brutes joined forces to defeat The Bloodline in one of the most entertaining matches of the night.

Gunther successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship over Shinsuke Nakamura, while Damage CTRL managed to hold on to their Women's Tag Team belts against Mia Yim and Asuka in the co-main event.

-Bayley was there ring side- Damage CTRL retained the WWE women's tag team championships against Asuka & Mia Yim tonight in a really good match #WWERochester -Bayley was there ring side- Damage CTRL retained the WWE women's tag team championships against Asuka & Mia Yim tonight in a really good match #WWERochester -Bayley was there ring side- https://t.co/EwP7CIzw8O

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory closed out the house show with a great United States title match.

The Visionary suffered a crushing loss, but he stayed back in the ring and paid a heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee. You can check out more about Rollins' emotional promo here.

#WWERochester Seth Rollins ( @WWERollins ) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester https://t.co/5BEwryZXZI

WWE Holiday Tour Supershow Results From Rochester, NY

Given below are the complete live event results, as revealed first by Wrestling Bodyslam:

Matt Riddle & Elias def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Emma def. Xia Li

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio w/ Damian Priest)

WWE Tag Team Championship Match : Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) via D.Q. (The bout became an 8-man tag team match)

: Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) def. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) via D.Q. (The bout became an 8-man tag team match) Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes def. The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match : GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

: GUNTHER (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match : Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY w/ Bayley) def. Asuka & Mia Yim

: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY w/ Bayley) def. Asuka & Mia Yim WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

What was your favorite moment from the most recent WWE live event? Share it in the comments section below.

