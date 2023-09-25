WWE Supershow Results: Top name misses the event after getting sent home recently, Cody Rhodes gets attacked by former RAW stars (Fresno, 09/24)

WWE hosted the second and final house show of the week on Sunday, September 24. Stars from both RAW and SmackDown stopped over in Fresno, California, for the event that featured multiple title matches.

The first match of the night saw Becky Lynch defend her NXT Women's Championship against the person she won it from, Tiffany Stratton. The rising star has been working on the live circuit since last week but has been unable to re-capture the gold. The same continued at the house show this Sunday as Becky once again managed to come out on top.

In the other title match, Gunther again retained his IC title against Chad Gable. The night wasn't so great for Gable's tag team partner Otis as well, as the powerhouse also suffered a loss against Bronson Reed.

The show also featured a talking segment with MVP hosting Omos at the MVP Lounge. The duo also tried to interfere in Cody Rhodes' match later on in the night, but The American Nightmare put the Nigerian Giant through a table before delivering a Cross Rhodes to Dominik Mysterio to pick up the win.

The other title matches of the night saw Seth Rollins retain his World Heavyweight Championship against The Miz in a singles match while Iyo Sky defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to keep her title reign going.

LA Knight was also advertised for the Supershow in Fresno. However, The Megastar had to miss the event as he was recently sent home from SmackDown after testing positive for COVID-19.

Complete WWE Supershow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Fresno, California, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

NXT Women’s Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton

Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther retains over Chad Gable

Gunther retains over Chad Gable The MVP Lounge with MVP and Omos

Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Street Fight, despite interference from Omos & MVP

Bronson Reed defeated Otis

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match

– IYO Sky defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match World Heavyweight Championship –Seth Rollins defeated The Miz