WWE Superstar has 7 ft 3 inch surprise for Dolph Ziggler on RAW

Mustafa Ali's massive surprise for former United States Champion Dolph Ziggler is a match against The Nigerian Giant Omos on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Ali has been involved in an on-off feud against Dolph Ziggler, where the veteran wanted to pass on some useful advice to the former. This eventually led to a match between the two men, where Ali emerged victorious, much to his surprise.

The former RETRIBUTION leader is now ready to embrace a more positive outlook. On that note, before tonight's RAW, he took to social media to announce his huge surprise for Ziggler.

Earlier today, in a WWE Digital Exclusive footage, the 36-year-old revealed that his massive surprise for Dolph Ziggler was a match against the 7-foot 3-inch Omos.

"Buddy! You ready for your surprise? Now listen, I know you wanted a rematch against me, but I got you something even BIGGER! I got you a match against Omos," Ali said. [0:04 - 0:14]

Omos has officially been confirmed for a match at WrestleMania 39 against former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. It remains to be seen how Ziggler will fare against The Nigerian Giant ahead of 'Mania.

