WWE Superstar has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler on upcoming Monday Night RAW episode

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has planned a surprise for former world champion Dolph Ziggler on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Ali has been vocal recently about the lack of opportunities he has received, whereas Dolph Ziggler has found himself in important matches. The former RETRIBUTION leader has even confronted Ziggler about it on RAW several times, and he has been very encouraging. On the other hand, Ali couldn't help but accuse The ShowOff of getting more opportunities because he looked different and smiled more.

As a result, the two men clashed on RAW two weeks ago. In an unexpected turn of events, Ali defeated the former world champion in less than five minutes.

He was overjoyed and began celebrating. The former RETRIBUTION leader is now ready to embrace a new, more optimistic outlook.

Ahead of Monday Night RAW next week, the 36-year-old star took to Twitter to announce that he was a surprise for Dolph Ziggler. Ali also asked WWE fans to guess his surprise for The ShowoOff.

"HUGE!!!HUGE!!!HUGE!!!! SURPRISE for my man Deez @HEELZiggler NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw. Comment below; what do you think the SURPRISE is?!?" he wrote.

You can check out Ali's tweet below:

Dolph Ziggler revealed his one goal in WWE

The former world champion recently stated that he wishes to leave the professional wrestling industry in a better state than when he arrived.

He has worked in promotion for nearly two decades and has had a remarkable career. The ShowOff began as a member of the Spirit Squad and quickly rose through the ranks to become a loyal performer for the company.

Dolph Ziggler commented on his role as a veteran in the locker room while speaking on Andy's Hall Access.

"My favorite thing is, if someone goes, 'Oh, he's an old vet,' well, yeah, I can help people out backstage. I'm good at my job, and I'm comfortable enough, knowing how good I am, that I can help," he said.

The 42-year-old star stated that he isn't concerned with titles but rather with leaving the business in a better state.

It will be exciting to see Ziggler and Ali start from scratch and team up with the master and the student ideology.

Do you want to see The Showoff keep Mustafa Ali under his wings? Sound off in the comments section below.

