"No more complaining" - Mustafa Ali adopts new mindset after victory on WWE RAW

WWE star Mustafa Ali picked up a huge victory on last night's RAW over Dolph Ziggler. The former RETRIBUTION leader is now ready to adopt a new positive mindset.

Ali has been featured on WWE programming more frequently since Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer. Despite the opportunities, he has still not picked up many victories in his stint, with his most recent RAW match being a loss to Bronson Reed. However, that changed last night.

Ali and Dolph Ziggler have been butting heads backstage, and last night the two finally got to meet in the ring. Ali dodged a Famouser and scored an upset victory over the former world champion in less than five minutes.

He spoke with Byron Saxon on Raw Talk later in the night to discuss the new positive mentality he's adopted. The RAW star then posted the interview on his personal Twitter.

During the interview, Ali stated that there would be no more complaints and only positive thoughts. He wanted to focus more on the outpouring of love from fans rather than the outcome of matches.

"From now on, no more complaining. Only positive thoughts. Only positive thoughts for Mustafa Ali. And Byron I'm not just focused on the outcome of tonight's match. I'm focusing on the OUTPOUR of love and support that I got tonight. Did you hear them? The floors were shaking! The roof blew off the minute I walked into that arena. Byron...they love me. They really REALLY love me," said Ali. [0:25 - 0:53]

Check out the interview below:

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE PLEASE! PLEASE!



Just a moment of your time. I have to tell the world this!!!!!!



I genuinely appreciate you taking the time to watch, engage, share and most importantly **PROCESS** what I’m saying in this video.



Thank you and god bless



xoxo

-Ali

Mustafa Ali recently campaigned to be in a Marvel film

The former RETRIBUTION leader recently tweeted out to Marvel Studios about wanting to play the role of Mr. Sinister, a character who is instrumental in the X-Men series.

Mustafa Ali has also been attempting to shape his wrestling character. At the beginning of the year, he shared a video of a character concept he was working on called 'The Commodity.'

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight. a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight. https://t.co/yjUIE74YIk

Dolph Ziggler will not be happy with the loss against Ali and could be seeking revenge. It remains to be seen how the feud will pan out on RAW in the coming weeks.

