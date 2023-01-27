WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali volunteers to fill a film role for Marvel in the future

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is ready to show the world what he can do as an actor and has volunteered himself to play a major character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ali has had an up-and-down run with WWE. He was one of 205 Live's fiercest competitors and was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION, one of the company's most heavily pushed factions during the pandemic era. Despite that falling through, Ali continues to compete at a high level and constantly creates opportunities for himself on the main roster.

Now he wants to prove to the world that he can fit in with the largest trend in Hollywood, comic-book movies. Ali responded to a tweet made by Marvel Entertainment and expressed his interest in playing a marquee character in the X-Men series, the villainous Mr. Sinister.

"Hey @Marvel! I’m just saying if you need someone to fill that role in a future project…"

Mustafa Ali last faced Solo Sikoa on WWE Monday Night Raw

Mustafa Ali wants the call from Marvel, but he may still need some time to recover after his latest matchup. Ali took on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, who picked up a decisive victory over the 36-year old star after connecting with his Samoan Spike finisher.

Ali also isn't shy about sharing his ideas and putting things together himself. He recently released a video showcasing a character known as "The Commodity," a heel prizefighter who only faced enhancement talents and ran away from any legitimate contenders. Ali says he came up with the concept late last year. You can check out part of that concept in the tweet below.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight. a concept i worked on late last year. “the commodity” would be this arrogant performer that would only compete against local wrestlers and would over embellish his victories over them. when a credible challenger would come up, he would make excuses to postpone the fight. https://t.co/yjUIE74YIk

Do you think Mustafa Ali has Hollywood in his sights? Could he pull off the role of Mr. Sinister in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Sound off in the comments below.

