WWE Superstar who has been absent for eight months sends a heartwarming wish to Trish Stratus

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently sent a heartwarming birthday wish to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The Queen has been on a hiatus from the company since May 2022. Charlotte Flair's most recent appearance on WWE TV was on May 8, at WrestleMania Backlash, when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match.

Since then, the 36-year-old star has taken a break from the industry and married her long-term partner and fellow wrestler, Andrade El Idolo.

While away from the squared circle, Charlotte Flair wished Trish Stratus, a former seven-time women's champion and a WWE Hall of Famer, as she turned 47.

From being The Queen of WWE, Flair referred to Trish Stratus as "Queen" on her Twitter post.

"Happy Birthday Queen," Charlotte wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Atlanta Falcons this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Trish Stratus celebrated the 20th anniversary of an iconic match

The WWE Hall of Famer recently reflected on the 20th anniversary of her iconic Hardcore match against Victoria at the 2002 Survivor Series, which took place at New York's historic Madison Square Garden.

Stratus, the then-WWE Women's Champion, defended her title at the November pay-per-view in only the company's second women's Hardcore match.

She recently took to Twitter to mark the 20th anniversary of the legendary match, stating that she was proud to prove that women can also be physical.

"Me and the one & only @REALLiSAMARiE got hardcore 20 years ago today inside @TheGarden! We were proud to prove that the women can be just as physical as the men," Stratus wrote.

You can check out the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom



How does this rank in our history together? Vote for this and our other moments in this poll Me and the one & only @REALLiSAMARiE got hardcore 20 years ago today inside @TheGarden ! We were proud to prove that the women can be just as physical as the men.How does this rank in our history together? Vote for this and our other moments in this poll bit.ly/3DVaY2Z Me and the one & only @REALLiSAMARiE got hardcore 20 years ago today inside @TheGarden! We were proud to prove that the women can be just as physical as the men. How does this rank in our history together? Vote for this and our other moments in this poll bit.ly/3DVaY2Z https://t.co/SSySWhL70g

In a display of brutality rarely seen in WWE women's wrestling at the time, the two pulled out all the stops and used various weapons. Victoria won the match and the championship in a seven-minute contest by using a fire extinguisher and hitting a snap-suplex.

The Hall of Famer last appeared in WWE during the company's tour of Canada. It remains to be seen whether an appearance during Royal Rumble and WrestleMania is on the cards for Stratus.

Do you think Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus will appear at the Royal Rumble 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes