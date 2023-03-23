WWE Superstar apparently jealous after Alexa Bliss appears on TV show

RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss made waves after she was unmasked as the "Axolotl" on last night’s episode of Fox's The Masked Singer. WWE’s Twitter handle posted regarding Bliss’ surprise appearance, and Bayley was quick to react to it.

Little Miss Bliss gave away many hints as the masked character before she finally revealed herself. Fans in attendance were thrilled to see the former RAW Women’s Champion on Fox’s The Masked Singer.

The leader of Damage CTRL Bayley replied to the post and reminded fans that she too can sing, showing signs of jealousy.

"I can sing too ya know."

Bliss has been out of competition since her loss to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble. It was good to see her on-screen again, and she will hopefully return to the squared circle soon.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently underwent a skin procedure

Fans have speculated on why Alexa Bliss has been off television for the past couple of months. In a recent update on her Instagram story, the five-time Women’s Champion revealed that she recently underwent a facial procedure.

She provided more details in a reply to a tweet of her Instagram story screengrab. Alexa Bliss revealed that the healing time of the procedure is short and that it’s best to get your skin checked often.

In another tweet to her fans, Little Miss Bliss confirmed that she went for a biopsy and was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. The procedure was "quick and easy," and she’s glad that she gets her skin checked regularly.

"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊," she tweeted.

Bliss will likely return to WWE RAW once the creative team is ready to introduce her to a new rivalry. She is among the top stars in the women’s roster today.

