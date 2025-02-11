WWE Superstar calls Liv Morgan the "cutest" after she suffers a gruesome injury on RAW; it's not Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan suffered a gruesome injury on this week's Monday Night RAW. Her post-match Instagram post caught the attention of several superstars, including Maxxine Dupri.

Morgan teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. The Judgment Day duo faced the team of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. During the thrilling contest, The Miracle Kid was busted open after taking a knee to the face from SKY. The Genius of The Sky eventually picked up the win for Damage CTRL by pinning the former Women's World Champion. Later in the show, Morgan was seen resting on Dominik Mysterio's lap in The Judgment Day's lounge.

On Instagram, Dupri sent a two-word message to Morgan, who shared photos of her gruesome injury.

"THE CUTEST!" she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Dupri's Instagram comment:

Morgan qualified for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match on last week's RAW. She defeated the Damage CTRL member via DQ following interference from Rhea Ripley.

Vince Russo praised Liv Morgan after she suffered an injury on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praised Liv Morgan for showing resilience after suffering an injury on this week's Monday Night RAW. The former Women's World Champion continued to wrestle despite getting busted open.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"Did you see that nasty gash on Liv Morgan's eye, man? Wow! She is tough. I've got to give you that, man! That was a nasty gash on her eye. Did you see how that happened, Chris? I wasn't watching closely enough. I mean, she had like a boxer's cut. I mean, wow! She is tough, man! Liv Morgan is tough for a girl her size and that was nasty."

Morgan will compete in next month's Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair have also confirmed their place in the match.

The 30-year-old superstar lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere last month. She will hope to become a three-time Women's World Champion by guaranteeing her ticket to WrestleMania 41 unless the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, decides to challenge The Eradicator (or IYO SKY, who is set to challenge Mami for the title on the RAW after the Elimination Chamber) at The Show of Shows.

The Queen has already come face-to-face with Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Giulia.

